OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.42.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OGI shares. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on OrganiGram from C$2.65 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on OrganiGram from C$3.83 to C$3.49 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Friday, September 24th. Alliance Global Partners decreased their target price on OrganiGram from C$4.00 to C$2.25 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of OrganiGram in a report on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of TSE OGI opened at C$1.93 on Friday. OrganiGram has a twelve month low of C$1.91 and a twelve month high of C$8.00. The company has a current ratio of 8.40, a quick ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.88 million and a PE ratio of -5.55.

OrganiGram (TSE:OGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$24.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$23.89 million. On average, equities analysts predict that OrganiGram will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

OrganiGram Company Profile

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

