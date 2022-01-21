Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,800 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $499,395,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $256,763,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $174,956,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the second quarter valued at $153,217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OGN stock opened at $31.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.28. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $27.25 and a 1 year high of $38.75.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 92.31% and a net margin of 19.26%. Analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OGN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

