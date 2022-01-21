Origin Dollar 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.00 Million (OUSD)

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. One Origin Dollar coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002739 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $263.20 million and $6.00 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002753 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00053276 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.10 or 0.00063556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,563.96 or 0.07054898 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36,296.03 or 0.99870902 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00008113 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00060581 BTC.

About Origin Dollar

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 264,378,824 coins. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com . Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol

Buying and Selling Origin Dollar

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.