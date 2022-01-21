Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $1.00

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 20th. In the last week, Origin Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Origin Dollar coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00002561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Origin Dollar has a total market capitalization of $272.15 million and approximately $1.55 million worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002573 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001791 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00057331 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,856.72 or 0.07348240 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00061672 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,790.24 or 0.99778774 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00064741 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00007687 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 273,366,914 coins. Origin Dollar’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Origin Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/originprotocol . The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Origin Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

