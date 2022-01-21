OriginTrail (TRAC) 24 Hour Volume Hits $3.79 Million

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded down 18.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One OriginTrail coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001815 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $241.63 million and $3.79 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 35.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00004774 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001008 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00006328 BTC.

OriginTrail Coin Profile

TRAC is a coin. It was first traded on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 364,012,150 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

Buying and Selling OriginTrail

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the exchanges listed above.

