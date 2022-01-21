Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Shares Down 4.8%

Shares of Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) traded down 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as C$4.78 and last traded at C$4.80. 251,875 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 246,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.04.

Separately, CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 target price on shares of Orla Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of C$1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2250099 earnings per share for the current year.

About Orla Mining (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

