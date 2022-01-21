Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:ORRF)

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORRF) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st.

Orrstown Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by 45.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Orrstown Financial Services has a payout ratio of 30.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Orrstown Financial Services to earn $2.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.9%.

Shares of Orrstown Financial Services stock opened at $24.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Orrstown Financial Services has a 12-month low of $17.25 and a 12-month high of $25.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

Orrstown Financial Services (NASDAQ:ORRF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.05). Orrstown Financial Services had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 28.93%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Orrstown Financial Services will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ORRF. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 207.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,472 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 29,345 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 2,159 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Orrstown Financial Services by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 23,678 shares of the bank’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orrstown Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Orrstown Financial Services

Orrstown Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business financial services. It also offers commercial banking and trust business services which involves accepting demand, time and savings deposits, and granting loans. The company was founded on November 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Shippensburg, PA.

