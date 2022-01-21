Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) by 4,879.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 117,100 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.06% of Oscar Health worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 155.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Oscar Health by 3,837.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,564 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSCR opened at $6.56 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.34). Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $443.98 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OSCR. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Oscar Health from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oscar Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oscar Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.42.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

