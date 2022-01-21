Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Shares Purchased by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) by 15.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,842 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $2,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 812 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Oshkosh by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Oshkosh by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $403,000. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John J. Bryant sold 4,460 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.69, for a total value of $520,437.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Oshkosh from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.81.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $117.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.81. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Oshkosh Co. has a twelve month low of $88.31 and a twelve month high of $137.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.70%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

