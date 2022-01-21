Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$22.23.

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.50 to C$20.50 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. CIBC increased their price target on Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$21.50 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

TSE:OR opened at C$14.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,638.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50. Osisko Gold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$12.39 and a twelve month high of C$18.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$15.56.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$50.04 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 7,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.80, for a total transaction of C$117,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$562,732.80. Also, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total value of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 545,497 shares in the company, valued at C$7,855,156.80. Insiders sold 102,000 shares of company stock worth $1,507,916 over the last ninety days.

About Osisko Gold Royalties

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

