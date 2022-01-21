Ovintiv Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.66 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Ovintiv in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 19th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.45. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ovintiv’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.69 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.03. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 29.47% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

OVV has been the subject of a number of other reports. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.14.

NYSE OVV opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.69 and a beta of 3.60. Ovintiv has a 12 month low of $15.51 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $35.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -24.67%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 412,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,770,000 after purchasing an additional 36,462 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ovintiv by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 20,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Ovintiv by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundation Resource Management Inc. grew its position in Ovintiv by 90.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 160,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,415,000 after buying an additional 76,134 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.