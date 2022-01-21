Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Price Target Raised to C$54.00 at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price target hoisted by Tudor Pickering to C$54.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt lifted their price target on Ovintiv from C$51.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 price objective on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$44.82.

OVV stock traded down C$0.45 on Friday, hitting C$46.96. 474,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 407,363. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$19.86 and a 12-month high of C$51.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$44.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$40.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -16.69.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.57 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ovintiv will post 10.4802916 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

