Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$54.00

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$47.00 target price on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on Ovintiv to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.82.

Shares of TSE OVV traded down C$0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching C$46.96. The company had a trading volume of 474,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,363. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of C$19.86 and a 12-month high of C$51.97. The stock has a market cap of C$12.26 billion and a PE ratio of -16.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$44.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$40.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.46.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.84 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.57 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Ovintiv will post 10.4802916 earnings per share for the current year.

Ovintiv Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

