Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.21% of Owens & Minor worth $4,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OMI. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the first quarter worth $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $78,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $91,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor in the third quarter worth $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

OMI stock opened at $45.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day moving average is $39.88. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $49.16.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Owens & Minor had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 40.55%. The company’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.002 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Owens & Minor’s payout ratio is 0.32%.

OMI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

In other news, EVP Nicholas J. Pace sold 49,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $2,092,794.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 32,631 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total transaction of $1,373,765.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 158,024 shares of company stock worth $6,644,534. Insiders own 4.65% of the company’s stock.

Owens & Minor Company Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare solutions. It operates through the Global Solutions and Global Products segments. The Global Solutions segment comprises of United States distribution, outsourced logistics, and value-added services business. The Global Products segment manufactures and sources medical surgical products through the production and kitting operations.

