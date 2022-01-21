Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $5.32

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.32 and traded as high as $5.57. Oxbridge Re shares last traded at $5.20, with a volume of 38,794 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Oxbridge Re from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $29.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.72.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The insurance provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Oxbridge Re had a return on equity of 72.39% and a net margin of 83.06%. The business had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Oxbridge Re during the third quarter worth $44,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 351.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 71,750 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

