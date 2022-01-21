Oxen (OXEN) Price Hits $0.52

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 21st. One Oxen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.52 or 0.00001439 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $29.73 million and $231,746.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,377.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,566.22 or 0.07054426 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.82 or 0.00315631 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $314.41 or 0.00864295 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00071368 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00009701 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00472536 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00009140 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.68 or 0.00260283 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 56,807,049 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

