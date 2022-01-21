Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Hits New 12-Month Low at $933.00

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 933 ($12.73) and last traded at GBX 938 ($12.80), with a volume of 25018 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 956 ($13.04).

Several analysts recently weighed in on OXB shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($29.34) price objective on shares of Oxford Biomedica in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,225.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,353.89. The firm has a market capitalization of £806.14 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.33.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.