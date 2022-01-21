Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.33

Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $12.33 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 337 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.18.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.64.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

