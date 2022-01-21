Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 464.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,561 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Ozon were worth $1,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ozon in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 3rd quarter valued at about $151,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the 2nd quarter valued at about $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

OZON opened at $19.38 on Friday. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $564.83 million for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

