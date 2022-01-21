Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.33

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be given a dividend of 0.33 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd.

Pacific Premier Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 41.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pacific Premier Bancorp to earn $3.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

NASDAQ:PPBI opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.28. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.55.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.31 million. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPBI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Pacific Premier Bancorp news, Director Joseph L. Garrett sold 1,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $63,906.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.75, for a total transaction of $273,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,518 shares of company stock valued at $371,654. 2.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 34.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,002,000 after buying an additional 91,104 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 6.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Pacific Premier Bank. It offers deposit products and services for business and consumer customers, including checking, money market and savings accounts, cash management services, electronic banking, and on-line bill payment.

