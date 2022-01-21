PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.56.

Shares of NASDAQ PACW traded down $1.10 on Friday, hitting $47.11. The company had a trading volume of 6,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,551. PacWest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $29.12 and a 12-month high of $51.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $46.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.48.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 45.47%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PacWest Bancorp will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PACW. Charter Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Charter Trust Co. now owns 4,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 0.8% in the second quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the second quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 3.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

