PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 42,715 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,291,479 shares.The stock last traded at $31.11 and had previously closed at $29.99.

PD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 11th. Raymond James raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a current ratio of 3.20. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.99 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.10 million. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 68,182 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $2,957,053.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,293 shares of company stock valued at $7,505,869. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PD. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in PagerDuty in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the 3rd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

