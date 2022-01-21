Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target Lowered to $18.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $25.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 23.12% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $18.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.54. The company has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of -54.15 and a beta of 6.21. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.54 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $392.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.01 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $16,457,469.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 33,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.14, for a total transaction of $598,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,005,836 shares of company stock valued at $95,864,617. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Siguler Guff Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.