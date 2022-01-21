Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,713 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 94,228.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,603 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,596 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $261,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 93,925 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,084 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 26,722 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on PANW. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $560.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $582.56.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $519.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.27 billion, a PE ratio of -98.61 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $531.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $476.77. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $572.67.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The network technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 26.86% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The company’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 9,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.37, for a total transaction of $5,103,468.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.22, for a total value of $760,830.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 57,875 shares of company stock valued at $30,746,594. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

