Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 16,511 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vale by 2,287.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors increased its position in Vale by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 19,297 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vale by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vale by 421.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 1,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,308 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VALE shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vale in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.93.

VALE stock opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.24. The company has a market capitalization of $82.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.08 billion. Vale had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 69.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vale

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.