Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 283,691 Shares of Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 283,691 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Momentive Global worth $2,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Momentive Global by 26.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 53,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 9.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 36.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 5,278 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,745,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,405,000 after acquiring an additional 55,186 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 32.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 6,729 shares during the period. 78.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Momentive Global alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MNTV opened at $16.67 on Friday. Momentive Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $28.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -24.51 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.37 and a 200-day moving average of $20.92.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.47 million. Momentive Global had a negative return on equity of 28.33% and a negative net margin of 23.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Momentive Global Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Erika H. James sold 1,087 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $27,175.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Justin Coulombe sold 3,593 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $89,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,479 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,451. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNTV. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Momentive Global from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Momentive Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Momentive Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Momentive Global

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Momentive Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momentive Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.