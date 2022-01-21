Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 64,967 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 66.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,967 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $2,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 385,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,257,000 after buying an additional 43,399 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,396,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,834,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 425,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,099,000 after purchasing an additional 25,259 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

C has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

NYSE:C opened at $64.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.87. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $130.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.79.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). Citigroup had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 27.37%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.24%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

