PancakeSwap (CAKE) Trading 19.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded down 13.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for $9.12 or 0.00024714 BTC on popular exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion and $248.34 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001007 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.08 or 0.00048975 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006051 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap (CRYPTO:CAKE) is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 260,838,396 coins. PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

PancakeSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

