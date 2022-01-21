Paparazzi Reaches Market Cap of $13,244.31 (PAZZI)

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 21st. One Paparazzi coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $13,244.31 and approximately $102.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Paparazzi has traded flat against the US dollar.

About Paparazzi

PAZZI is a coin. Its genesis date was May 14th, 2020. Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 coins and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 coins. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io . Paparazzi’s official Twitter account is @paparazzi_coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Paparazzi is a photo-centric blockchain-based platform to provide a seamless process of capturing, sharing, and trading a graphic memory. Within seconds, people can capture the moment they are in and share it with friends and families across the borders. These personal moments are not limited to an individual entity. For instance, travel guides, photographs, and artworks are all commercial merchandise. “

