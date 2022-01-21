Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Park Lawn Co. (OTCMKTS:PRRWF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.58.

PRRWF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. CIBC upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRRWF opened at $31.80 on Friday. Park Lawn has a 1-year low of $22.45 and a 1-year high of $33.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.29.

Park Lawn Corp. provides goods and services associated with the disposition and memorialization of human remains. Its products and services are sold on a pre-planned basis or at the time of a death. The company was founded in 1892 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

