Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Raised to C$48.00 at CIBC

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by analysts at CIBC from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Park Lawn from C$45.50 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$45.69.

Shares of PLC stock traded down C$0.42 on Friday, reaching C$38.55. The company had a trading volume of 56,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,866. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.31 billion and a PE ratio of 36.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80. Park Lawn has a one year low of C$29.08 and a one year high of C$42.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$40.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$37.33.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.32 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$92.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$88.53 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Park Lawn will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul G. Smith acquired 665 shares of Park Lawn stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$40.86 per share, with a total value of C$27,171.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$521,577.90.

Park Lawn Company Profile

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides funeral, cremation, and cemetery services in Canada and the United States. The company owns and operates 123 cemeteries, 40 crematoriums, and 116 funeral homes. It primarily offers cemetery lots, crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, and other merchandise, as well as funeral services and after life celebration services.

