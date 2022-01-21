PARSIQ (PRQ) Price Tops $0.40 on Exchanges

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 22% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 21st. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $56.85 million and approximately $1.82 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PARSIQ has traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00001037 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000495 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.45 or 0.00303756 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000136 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 21.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00006870 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $427.97 or 0.01116344 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003859 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (CRYPTO:PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 142,923,483 coins. PARSIQ’s official message board is blog.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PARSIQ is www.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PARSIQ using one of the exchanges listed above.

