Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 600 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 15,063 shares.The stock last traded at $7.90 and had previously closed at $8.10.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTNR. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Partner Communications from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.16 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $259.00 million during the quarter. Partner Communications had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 2.43%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNR. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 683,272 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 123,288 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Partner Communications by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 110,595 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Partner Communications by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Co Ltd. engages in the provision of telecommunications services. Its services include mobile cellular telephony, fixed-line telephony, international telephony, internet services, TV services, transmission, data communications, and Primary Rate Interface (PRI). The company operates through the following segments: cellular telephony, and fixed-line telephony.

