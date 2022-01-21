Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Partners Group Holding AG (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Partners Group in a report on Monday, November 29th.

OTCMKTS:PGPHF opened at $1,458.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,622.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,669.86. Partners Group has a 52-week low of $1,155.20 and a 52-week high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

