Pathway Capital Management LP Cuts Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Pathway Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX) by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,659 shares during the quarter. Roblox comprises about 3.9% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Pathway Capital Management LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $8,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Roblox in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Roblox in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RBLX stock opened at $75.39 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.50 and a fifty-two week high of $141.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.45.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 108.53% and a negative net margin of 24.52%. The firm had revenue of $637.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.47 million. Roblox’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Donato sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $19,024,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hybrid 2 L.P. Altos sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $2,001,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 601,817 shares of company stock worth $63,158,420 over the last three months.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Roblox from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities lifted their price objective on Roblox from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Roblox from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Roblox from $121.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.46.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform.

