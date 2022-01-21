Pathway Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Pathway Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 49,178 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $30,015,000. Netflix comprises approximately 14.4% of Pathway Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 81,988 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,307,000 after buying an additional 9,468 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 59,037 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 15.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total transaction of $1,730,869.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,463 shares of company stock valued at $15,928,471 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $740.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $705.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $575.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $451.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $596.97.

NFLX opened at $400.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $478.54 and a 12 month high of $700.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $605.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $590.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

