Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Patria Investments Limited (NYSE:PAX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patria Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Patria Investments by 1,850.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 5,552 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Patria Investments by 3,284.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 11,363 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Patria Investments during the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Patria Investments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $372,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Patria Investments by 4,260.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 21,300 shares in the last quarter. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PAX opened at $16.70 on Friday. Patria Investments has a 12 month low of $13.40 and a 12 month high of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $864.23 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.71.

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Patria Investments had a net margin of 56.78% and a return on equity of 42.85%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.39 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Patria Investments will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Patria Investments’s payout ratio is 60.22%.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

