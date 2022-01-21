Paul Anthony Pinkston Sells 14,000 Shares of PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) Stock

PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PED) CAO Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $16,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Paul Anthony Pinkston also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 13th, Paul Anthony Pinkston sold 9,000 shares of PEDEVCO stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.19, for a total transaction of $10,710.00.

PEDEVCO stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.07. 534,825 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,253. The company has a market cap of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of 0.99. PEDEVCO Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.93 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in PEDEVCO by 72.9% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 60,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 25,510 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new position in PEDEVCO during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PEDEVCO by 38.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

PEDEVCO Company Profile

PEDEVCO Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It focuses on oil and natural gas shale plays and conventional oil and natural gas plays. The company was founded by Frank C. Ingriselli in September 2000 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

