Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.19.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Paya from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Paya from $8.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paya from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial initiated coverage on Paya in a report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,847,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,304,000 after purchasing an additional 315,193 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,155,000 after purchasing an additional 532,093 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,468,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,728 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,267,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,255,000 after purchasing an additional 76,617 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paya by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 4,568,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,828 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PAYA opened at $6.09 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.15. Paya has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.68 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Paya will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Paya

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

