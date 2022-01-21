Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target Cut to $450.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) had its price target reduced by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $655.00 to $450.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycom Software in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $495.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on Paycom Software from $392.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Paycom Software from $622.00 to $498.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $497.36.

Paycom Software stock opened at $328.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Paycom Software has a one year low of $302.44 and a one year high of $558.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $415.10 and its 200 day moving average is $450.66.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $256.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.26 million. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Paycom Software will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software during the third quarter worth about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.78% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

