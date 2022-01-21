PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) Stock Price Up 3.1%

PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN) shares rose 3.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $42.20 and last traded at $42.04. Approximately 604 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 32,957 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PC Connection from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Get PC Connection alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $45.32.

PC Connection (NASDAQ:CNXN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. PC Connection had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $751.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PC Connection, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 17th. This is a positive change from PC Connection’s previous dividend of $0.32.

In related news, Director Negrini David Beffa sold 5,000 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total value of $223,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Patricia Gallup sold 2,116 shares of PC Connection stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $92,194.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,199 shares of company stock valued at $1,183,773 in the last quarter. 58.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNXN. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 394.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 5,076 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 17.4% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 5.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 88,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of PC Connection by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,406,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,343,000 after purchasing an additional 8,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of PC Connection during the second quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.32% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNXN)

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

Featured Article: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for PC Connection Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PC Connection and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.