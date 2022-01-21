PCHAIN (PI) Market Cap Tops $37.27 Million

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 21st. PCHAIN has a market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PCHAIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PCHAIN has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002757 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00047254 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006104 BTC.

About PCHAIN

PI is a coin. It was first traded on March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. The official website for PCHAIN is pchain.org . PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

PCHAIN Coin Trading

