PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Trading Down 2.4%

PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP) shares traded down 2.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 60.25 ($0.82) and last traded at GBX 62 ($0.85). 67,627 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 80,411 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 63.50 ($0.87).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 61.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 74.73. The stock has a market capitalization of £40.55 million and a P/E ratio of -9.39.

PCI-PAL Company Profile (LON:PCIP)

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, European Union, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution to enhance contact center customer experience.

