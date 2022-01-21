PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $10.48. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 43,702 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,163 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PCM Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of PCM Fund by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,922 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 5,016 shares in the last quarter. 6.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

