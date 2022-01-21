PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.35

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.35 and traded as low as $10.48. PCM Fund shares last traded at $10.60, with a volume of 43,702 shares traded.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.06%.
PCM Fund Company Profile (NYSE:PCM)
PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.
