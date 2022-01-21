PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Trading Up 3.9%

PDF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDFS)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $27.34. 2,506 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 78,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

PDFS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PDF Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on PDF Solutions from $28.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PDF Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get PDF Solutions alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -20.25 and a beta of 1.37.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $29.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. PDF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 20.14% and a negative net margin of 46.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PDF Solutions, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael B. Gustafson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,271,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,384,000 after purchasing an additional 80,925 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,937,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,200 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,375,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,998,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,139,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,255,000 after purchasing an additional 353,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,156,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions Company Profile (NASDAQ:PDFS)

PDF Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of an end-to-end analytics platform that empowers engineers and data scientists across the semiconductor ecosystem and data analytics for process-design optimization and yield enhancement. Its products, services and platforms include proprietary software, physical intellectual property (or IP) for integrated circuit (or IC) designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for PDF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.