Pearl River Capital LLC Buys 2,310 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Trane Technologies accounts for 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $2,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 21.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,802,430,000 after purchasing an additional 2,697,641 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the second quarter worth about $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,690,000 after acquiring an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 820,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,688,000 after acquiring an additional 451,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,038,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trane Technologies news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 7,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,331,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 49,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $9,986,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,716 shares of company stock worth $18,696,841 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TT traded up $2.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $175.88. The company had a trading volume of 14,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,705,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.94. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $137.98 and a 12-month high of $207.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $190.14.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $183.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $217.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.31.

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

