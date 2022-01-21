Pearl River Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 55,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,595,000. Otis Worldwide accounts for about 1.2% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 11,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.73. The company had a trading volume of 16,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,521,525. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1-year low of $61.28 and a 1-year high of $92.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.77. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.49.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

