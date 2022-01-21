Pearl River Capital LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Pearl River Capital LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 597.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,109 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,944 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 0.9% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 276.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 39,351 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after buying an additional 28,905 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 104,204 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $21,587,000 after buying an additional 76,940 shares in the last quarter. Hartline Investment Corp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 295.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 243,631 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $50,471,000 after buying an additional 181,955 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 396.2% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,540 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after buying an additional 15,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 329,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $68,179,000 after buying an additional 246,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA traded down $2.70 on Friday, reaching $238.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,718,168. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 7.14 and a quick ratio of 6.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $597 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.42, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $296.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $115.67 and a 12-month high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.06. NVIDIA had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 41.79%. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.93%.

In related news, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 41,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.50, for a total value of $12,922,266.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.16, for a total transaction of $143,510,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 990,012 shares of company stock worth $312,681,810. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $223.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $325.88.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

