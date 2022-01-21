Pearl River Capital LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,284 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,005,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Twilio by 21.5% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,483 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 204,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Twilio by 16.3% during the third quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 3,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC grew its position in Twilio by 345.6% in the second quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 1,811,133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $713,876,000 after buying an additional 1,404,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 3.7% in the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,692 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,977,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.78, for a total transaction of $4,266,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,729 shares of company stock worth $16,995,787 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TWLO traded down $2.74 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.75. The stock had a trading volume of 32,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,488. The firm has a market cap of $35.44 billion, a PE ratio of -40.79 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $260.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $320.44. Twilio Inc. has a one year low of $201.11 and a one year high of $457.30. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. Twilio’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Twilio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $422.67.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

