Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases 6,454 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Pearl River Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 33.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,454 shares during the period. Fiserv makes up about 0.8% of Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,799,000 after buying an additional 7,720 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,742,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $503,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth $1,385,000. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Disimone purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $97.21 per share, for a total transaction of $97,210.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $107.20. 45,911 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,775. The stock has a market cap of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.60. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.06 and a 52-week high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.14.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

